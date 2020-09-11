Chicanos Por La Causa, LULAC to canvass areas of South Tucson to encourage census participation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the 2020 census just about two weeks away, two groups plan to make sure South Tucson communities are represented.
Chicanos Por La Causa and the League of United Latino American Citizens will canvass certain areas of South Tucson on Saturday, Sept. 12 starting at 9 a.m. to make sure people are counted.
Volunteers will maintain social distancing as they go from door-to-door over the weekend.
The census is conducted every 10 years and counts all people living in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau. The census helps the government determine how much funding a state or area receives based on its population and needs, among many other things.
