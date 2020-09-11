Detectives looking for suspect in purse, headphones theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a theft from a vehicle at a convenience store.
The theft happened at a Circle K at 4965 W. Ajo Highway at about 2:30 p.m. on May 30.
The suspect allegedly took a $30 purse and a pair of JLab headphones valued at about $100 from a vehicle in the parking lot.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s with an average build. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and black pants. He has a possible mustache and goatee and tattoos on his chest.
Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88-CRIME, or online at 88-CRIME.org.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.