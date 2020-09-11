FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer for your Friday with triple digits briefly returning by this weekend.

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 11, 2020 at 3:02 AM MST - Updated September 11 at 3:02 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - By Sunday evening we could see some isolated showers before dry conditions settle back in.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with overnight lows in the lower-70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with high a high of 100F.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 100F. 10% chance for isolated storms.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

