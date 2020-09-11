Free COVID-19 community testing at Udall and El Pueblo Centers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson and El Rio Health will be offering free COVID-19 testing at two locations in Tucson, beginning Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020.
Testing at El Pueblo Center at 101 W. Irvington Rd. will begin on Saturday, and will continually take place on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 7-10 a.m., and Thursdays from 5-8 p.m.
A doctor’s order is not needed to receive free testing, but organizers do suggest making an appointment. There will be on-site signage to the testing location.
To register for a test at El Rio Health call (520) 670-3909 and schedule an appointment.
Free COVID-19 testing at the Udall Center at 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd. will begin on Tuesday, Sep. 15 and run through Sunday, Sep. 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing at Udall Center will be by appointment only! To register for a testing appointment, go to www.pima.gov/covid19testing and click on the Schedule My Test link [for Udall] or call 800-369-3584 to schedule an appointment. No walk-in tests will be conducted, people must have an appointment.
INFO You Need To Know:
- You do not need a doctor’s order to get the test.
- This is a nasal swab test
- Individuals arriving for their test time should wait in their vehicle in the parking lot until their testing time, or outside the event center in the shade away from others if arriving by public transportation or ride sharing.
Your Test Results:
- Make sure you don’t miss the call with your results! Please answer your phone, including calls from unknown or numbers that have blocked caller ID.
- Due to privacy of health information, results will not be left on voicemail.
- Until then, if you have symptoms, you must stay home. Wear a face mask, wash your hands often and practice physical distancing.
