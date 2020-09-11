Gov. Doug Ducey to hold live-streamed 9/11 remembrance ceremony

These 2,977 American flags represent all who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. (Source: wvir)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 11, 2020 at 4:32 PM MST - Updated September 11 at 4:32 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To honor the nearly 3,000 people who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Gov. Doug Ducey plans to host an online lighting ceremony in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 19th-anniversary ceremony — sponsored by the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona and Arizona Police Association — will tribute the dead with two high-powered beams of blue light symbolizing the Twin Towers near the Arizona state capitol.

The lighting ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 and will be up until the morning of Sept. 12.

To watch the tribute, click here.

