Man exposes himself to Chandler woman while asking for directions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are looking for a man who flashed himself to woman in Chandler as he asked her for directions, AZ Family reports.
The incident happened near Knox Gifted Academy, near Alma School and Ray roads, where Chandler police say the man drove a 2004-2009 red SUV when he asked the woman for directions and exposed himself. The woman was not able to get a license plate number or a description of the suspect before he drove off.
Chandler officers searched the area but could not find a vehicle matching the woman’s description.
No other recent indecent exposure incidents have been reported in Chandler. Anyone with any information regarding this incident can call Chandler police at 480-782-4000.
