National Park Service reopens Silver Bridge in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service has reopened the Silver Bridge to all foot traffic following a structural assessment. The Silver Bridge, which crosses the Colorado River along the Bright Angel Trail is located near Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the canyon.
This past week the NPS Trail Crew performed work to stabilize the bridge. Structural engineers from the Federal Highway Administration also assessed the bridge and deemed it safe for pedestrian use. Routine maintenance of this light suspension bridge will be completed in the coming months, with routine maintenance for future years.
As always, rangers remind hikers and backpackers to plan ahead and check the park’s website for updates on trail closure information: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.
For more information on the corridor trail system within Grand Canyon National Park visit: https://www.nps.gov/articles/parkscience33-1_74-83_shalla_3861.htm
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.