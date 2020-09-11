Public invited to virtual pre-construction meeting for Houghton Road Improvement Project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility and the Regional Transportation Authority invite the public to attend a virtual pre-construction public meeting for the Houghton Road Improvement Project from Valencia Road to Mary Ann Cleveland Way.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at this link: https://bit.ly/31UYarl The call in number is 213-293-2303, and the conference ID is 734 094 041#.
The project team will present information on the project, construction timeline and traffic impacts. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session allowing for public participation. For those unable to participate, the meeting will be recorded and available on the project website at www.houghtonroad.info.
The Houghton Road Improvement Project from Valencia Road to Mary Ann Cleveland way is anticipated to take about 16 months to complete. Improvements will include a six-lane roadway with landscaped medians, drainage improvements, street lighting, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, bus pullouts and a new traffic signal at Rita Road.
The Regional Transportation Authority is an independent taxing district with a mission to deliver multimodal transportation projects that improve our region’s mobility, safety and environment.
This project is managed by The city of Tucson. For more information, visit www.RTAmobility.com
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.