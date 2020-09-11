Services for Police Officer Bryan Brown to be held Sep. 12 at Desert Diamond Casino, Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Services for fallen Tohono O’odham Police Department Officer Bryan Brown will take place at the Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita on Pima Mine Road on Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020.
Beginning at 10 a.m., services inside the Diamond Center will be limited to invited guests, with an overflow tent set up outside in the plaza. Law enforcement dignitaries from jurisdictions across Arizona are planning to attend.
The event will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in-person. Interested parties are encouraged to watch the Facebook live stream event by clicking [HERE].
Those attending in-person will be expected to follow COVID-19 safety measures, including temperature screenings, mandatory face coverings and following social distancing protocols.
Officer Brown will receive full law enforcement honors, including a procession of law enforcement vehicles, a 21- gun salute and flyover.
Officer Brown is survived by his wife, seven children, four step-children, eight grandchildren, seven siblings and his father.
