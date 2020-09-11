South Tucson to lead regional team to compete for US Space Command Headquarters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Led by the City of South Tucson, Pima County and other regional partners have entered a competition to become the site of the headquarters for America’s space combatant command.
The Department of Defense plans to establish headquarters for the United States Space Command by 2025, which will create at least 1,600 jobs paying more than $100,000 a year.
The USSC is a war-fighting headquarters established to direct activities of service branches that operate in space.
In May, the Department of the Air Force announced a nation-wide search for where to establish headquarters, and the City of South Tucson, the City of Tucson and Pima County all collaborated in the application process.
The City of South Tucson is the region’s only municipality that satisfies all of the qualifying requirements.
The application passed to the second phase of the screening phase along, along with 26 other states around the country.
“We are a compelling candidate,” said Assistant County Administrator John Voorhees. “The community boasts a number of space-related businesses ranging from young startup companies like Freefall Aerospace to stalwart defense contractors like Raytheon Technologies.”
The competing team proposed Pima County’s Aerospace Research Campus as the site of Space Command headquarters because of the many geographic, logistical, and synergistic advantages the area holds.
The ARC is located south of Raytheon and Tucson International Airport, and includes more than 400 acres of land that are available for development.
Pima County says Space Command would bring an additional Department of Defense function to the region, adding to the already strong presence of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the Air and Army National Guard and Naval Reserve.
If the region survives the next round, the Air Force will schedule a visit in late November or early December to the site.
The DOD is expected to announce it’s final decision on where to build the USSC headquarters early next year.
