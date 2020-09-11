Tucson choir to follow NBA ‘bubble’ style of isolation to have live performances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The pandemic has made it nearly impossible for those who work in performing arts.
But now, Tucson’s True Concord choir and orchestra have found a new way make sure the show goes on.
“We felt we had to do something,"said Founding Music Director, Eric Holtan.
Holtan said they spent much of the summer creating a task force made of board and staff to determine how they could safely allow musicians to practice and perform together. They kept an eye on health data, especially since choirs can be seen as “super spreaders.”
Nancy March, Board Chair of True Concord said they began looking at other models that were working.
“That’s when the NBA was just starting up and the bubble concept seemed to be working for them," said March.
Starting in October, their 18 artists will be isolated in secured housing in Tucson. They will be completely by themselves and unable to interact with others. They’ll be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and after their isolation period right before rehearsals.
Rehearsals will be mainly outside, along with the performances. Performances will be held on the Dove of Peace Lutheran Church patio where 50 people will be allowed to sit and watch for a limited show with limited contact. Masks are required for those attending. There will also be a specific way of filing in so no one forms a crowd, explained Holtan.
“It’s going to be real serious business, but serious in terms of bringing art that we think will uplift and elevate people," said Holtan.
It’s not the most ideal situation, with less performances and more expenses to follow the bubble model. March said they are hoping to offset some of the cost via ticket sales and online live streaming revenue for those who do not feel comfortable attending in person.
The first concert is set for Tuesday, Oct. 20 and tickets will be available to the general public on Sep. 22.
