Arizona Border Patrol arrests child sex offender near border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a previously removed sex offender near Arivaca, AZ., Wednesday morning.
Tucson Sector agents spotted a group of 12 immigrants approximately 10 miles north of the international border, subsequently arresting them around 8:45 a.m.
As agents processed the group, criminal database records checks revealed that Felipe Melendez Carrillo, a 35-year-old Mexican citizen, was convicted of sex offenses against a minor in Galveston County, TX., in 2010. He was removed from the United States in 2013.
Melendez remains in custody, pending federal prosecution for reentry of a previously deported felon. The rest of the group was expelled to Mexico under Title 42 authority.
All people apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are positively identified.
