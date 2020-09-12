Fallen Officer Bryan Brown receives full law enforcement honors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Family, friends and law enforcement departments across Arizona gathered Saturday to honor fallen Tohono O’Odham Police Officer Bryan Brown. The 19-year veteran police officer lost his life last month while trying to arrest a suspect.
“He loved each of us and was a great example of a kind and caring human being,” said Shianne Hoover, one of Bryan Brown’s daughters. "We will deeply miss his love and influence in each of our lives, as many of you know, our dad always had a smile for everyone. "
Brown was remembered for his kindness.
“One of the aspects of a believer is a loving heart, there’s no doubt that as big as Bryan was his heart was even bigger," said Pastor Jay Juan.
He was also remembered for his dedication to the community. Brown was a U.S. Army veteran and served as a school resource officer for 10 of his 19 years on the police department.
“His true heroism was seen every single day in the way that he lived," said Ned Norris Jr., the Honorable Chairmen of the Tohono O’Odham Nation.
Brown was regarded as a hero who served and protected his community to the very end.
“He loved being a police officer and took his oath seriously by serving the Tohono O’Odham Nation and its people," Hoover said.
Law enforcement officers from across the state stood side-by-side as Brown was honored with a 21-gun salute. An American flag was handed to his wife and helicopters flew overheard to honor the life of a fallen hero.
“Now more than ever, I hope we can draw from the inspiration of Bryan Brown," Norris said.
Hundreds of people came to pay their respects illustrating the impact Brown made and the many lives he touched.
Brown is survived by his wife, seven children, four step-children, eight grandchildren, seven siblings, and his father.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.