FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread haze sticks with us through tomorrow before we see some improvement by next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Smoke from the western wildfires continues to impact Southern Arizona. Air quality will range from ‘good’ to ‘moderate’ once again tomorrow. Clearing is expected as we head into next week along with a warming trend.
TONIGHT: Hazy with lows in the lower-70s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. 10% chance for isolated storms.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
