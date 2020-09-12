Massive dust storm in Turkey hits capital, Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you think dust storms in Arizona are scary, you might want to count your blessings.
On Saturday, Sep. 12, a massive dust storm hit the Turkish capital of Ankara, and it was all captured on video.
Footage shows a huge cloud of dust making its way into the city and passing through a residential area- darkening the sky during clear daylight.
Six people suffered minor injuries from flying debris during the storm, according to the city’s mayor.
Regional meteorological authorities said the haboob was probably caused by lack of rain in the area.
