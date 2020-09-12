Saguaro National Park reopens trails and campgrounds on Mica Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some good news to start the weekend! Saguaro National Park announced today the reopening of Spud Rock and Manning Camp campgrounds and all closed trails due to the Mica Bowl and Spud Rock Fires burning on the east section of the park.
The Mica Bowl Fire has been reduced to a minimum, and the National Park Service says there is no observable smoke and no growth since Aug. 29.
The Spud Rock Fire was fully contained on Friday, Sep. 11. The fire burned through 760 acres.
The area received just under 3 inches of rain during a recent storm which further reduced active fire behavior.
Fire fighters are now working to repair the trail system, which was used as a holding line for the fire, and have begun rehabilitating sensitive habitat and other resources at risk from the fire.
Camping permits for all [6] wilderness campgrounds at Saguaro National Park, including Manning Camp and Spud Rock, can ONLY be obtained through the recreation.gov website.
Hikers are urged to stay on trails when walking through burned areas. The park says hikers may encounter some fire burning. They should also proceed with caution in the case of weak and unstable ground which may be difficult to identify.
Visitors are suggested to watch for flash flooding, rolling debris in slope areas and erosion during rainy weather. Smoke could also settle into low areas overnight, including within campgrounds.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.