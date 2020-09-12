Tucson City Councilman Paul Durham on temporary leave for recovery and family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a statement sent out on Sep. 11, Tucson City Councilman Paul Durham announced an immediate step-back from his duties on a temporary basis.
Durham said his temporary leave is necessary for him to recover from a recent injury and to ensure that he can properly support his husband, who is undergoing aggressive treatment for terminal cancer.
“This has been a challenging time for both of us. Thank you for the support that you have offered to our family,” said the councilman in his letter. “In the meantime, my office will continue to be available to each of you and Ward 3 constituents."
Councilman Durham also touched on important updates and information for the City of Tucson, such as the recent Climate Emergency Declaration, voter registration for the upcoming General Elections and the 2020 Census.
Climate Emergency Declaration
The recent declaration sets a goal for carbon neutrality in Tucson by 2030 and commits the city to creating and putting into effect a 10-year Climate Action and Adaption Plan.
The plan will direct all municipal departments to prioritize climate and sustainability solutions that are focused on residents. Some of those priorities include using more efficiently produced energy, conserving water, implementing a tree-planting program to increase “lung capacity”, reducing the use of fossil fuels and incorporating green infrastructures in designing new homes, buildings and landscapes.
Voter Registration
On Saturday, Sep. 19, from 9-11 a.m., the City of Tucson’s Ward 3 Team will host a Voter Registration Drive-Thru at the Donna Liggins Center located at 2460 N. 6th Ave.
Special protocols will be in place during the event to limit contact and reduce COVID-19 transmission risks. The event will also be live streamed through Facebook, and can be accessed [HERE].
The deadline for Arizona residents to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
2020 Census
If you, or anyone you know, would like to participate in the 2020 Census, you can call the Census hotline at 1-844-330-2020 or go online at 2020census.gov.
So far, only 63 percent of Tucson residents have participated. Census workers have until Sep. 30 to complete the count.
“For every person counted in the Census, that means more federal money, which are the dollars you pay in taxes, comes back to Tucson. That money will pay for much needed public services and public education.”
*For a full view of Councilman Durham’s letter to the city of Tucson, click [HERE].
