FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Same old song: triple digits and dry conditions as our monsoon comes to an end.

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 13, 2020 at 3:28 PM MST - Updated September 13 at 3:35 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Smoke will start to clear as high pressure builds back into the region allowing our temperature to warm back into the triple digits.

TONIGHT: 10% chance for isolated showers. Haze clearing with overnight lows in the lower-70s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

