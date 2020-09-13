FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Same old song: triple digits and dry conditions as our monsoon comes to an end.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Smoke will start to clear as high pressure builds back into the region allowing our temperature to warm back into the triple digits.
TONIGHT: 10% chance for isolated showers. Haze clearing with overnight lows in the lower-70s.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
