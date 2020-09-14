Arizona STOP Violence Against Women to award $2.5 million in grant money to help fund programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Applications for the Arizona STOP Violence Against Women Grant are now being accepted.
Approximately $2.5 million will be awarded to programs throughout Arizona to support prosecution, law enforcement and community-based victim serving organizations that address sexual assault, domestic violence, sex trafficking, stalking and dating violence.
The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family (GOYFF) invites grant applications from Arizona entities that include 501(c)(3) Community-based Victim Serving Organizations; Tribal Nations, Tribal Coalitions and Tribal Communities; in addition to County/City/Local Government Entities.
The grant has a maximum annual award of $150,000 per grantee and is renewable for a combined term of 3 years. The grant application will close at 5 p.m. on October 26, 2020. The deadline to register for the pre-application conference is September 28, 2020 at 11 am.
To register and receive further information regarding the pre-application conference, click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.