FIRST ALERT FORECAST: quiet September weather!

By Stephanie Waldref | September 14, 2020 at 4:12 AM MST - Updated September 14 at 4:12 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Smoke will start to clear as high pressure builds back into the region allowing our temperature to warm back into the triple digits.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.