FIRST ALERT FORECAST: quiet September weather!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Smoke will start to clear as high pressure builds back into the region allowing our temperature to warm back into the triple digits.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
