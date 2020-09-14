Inmate dead from apparent suicide at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials say 25-year-old inmate Eric C. Haag died on September 13 from hanging himself at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.
Prison staff say they discovered him Sunday evening unresponsive in the shower. Responding paramedics pronounced him deceased at 8:29 p.m.
Haag returned to Arizona Department of Corrections in 2016 after he was sentenced out of Yavapai County for aggravated assault, theft means of transportation, unlawful use of transportation and trafficking in stolen property.
All inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office.
