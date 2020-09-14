New climbing gym on northwest side opens its doors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many businesses struggle to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new climbing gym is opening its doors on Tucson’s northwest side.
Rock Solid Climbing + Fitness officially opened its doors to the public on Monday, Sept. 14.
The indoor rock climbing gym offers more than 12,000 square feet of climbing terrain, a fitness center with your typical treadmills, bikes, and free weights, a studio for classes including yoga and dance, plus a Kid Zone.
How hard was it to open in the middle of a pandemic?
Staff members said it wasn’t as tough as you’d imagine.
Construction pretty much stayed on schedule. The biggest hurdle they faced was adjusting their plans and sanitation rules each time the CDC put out new guidelines.
This delayed hiring staff and training them on any COVID-19 procedures.
Like most places these days, temperature checks, mask requirements, and social distancing are required.
Because this facility is so large, only allowing 25 percent occupancy, which still allows 75 people in the building, gives 200 square feet per person to work out.
Many climbing gyms are also using liquid chalk which contains alcohol.
While it shouldn’t replace hand sanitizer, you may feel a little better climbing the walls.
“In the climbing industry, cleaning the walls and cleaning the holds has been a part of the industry since its inception. We now just have to ramp that up and do it more frequently,” General Manager Cory Hanson said.
Hanson added that it’s been kind of fun thinking more in-depth about how people interact with the facility and how they can best be kept safe.
He feels confident in the cleaning practices they have in place for Monday’s opening.
To learn more about Rock Solid Climbing + Fitness, click here.
