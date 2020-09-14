Pima County to vote on proposed training for constable on unpaid suspension

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote on a training plan for a suspended constable.
On September 1, the board voted to suspend Pima County Constable Oscar Vasquez, a registered Democrat in District 4, for the remainder of his term without pay.
In addition to that suspension, the board requested the presiding and associate presiding constables outline a training plan for Vasquez.
The proposed plan includes: Five observation ride-alongs and three training observations, enrolling in grief counseling, taking an ethics course training with staff from the county attorney’s office, taking the 50-hour firearms training when the ACA/CESTB holds their next class, more advanced defensive driving classes and an Arizona concealed carry class.
In August, a letter to the county board of supervisors from the Arizona Constable Ethics, Standards and Training Board recommended the elected constable receive disciplinary action for a number of violations, including illegally using a disability placard among other violations.
In the letter detailing an investigation into wrongdoings by Constable Oscar Vasquez, the CESTB recommended the county board place him on administrative leave for at least 30 days or until his term expires.
The letter detailed numerous complaints against the constable dating from May 2017 to March 2020.
Vasquez had many complaints written against him including illegally using a disability placard in May 2017, a violation of motor vehicle laws and disregard of county vehicle operations policy in June 2017- as well as multiple complaints to the CESTB regarding different driving incidents including a confrontation with a civilian in May 2019, according to the letter from the CESTB to county supervisors.
From 2017 to 2019, Vasquez was placed on probation twice and given at least three letters of reprimand from the CESTB, records show.
In the letter, the CESTB wrote:
“Pursuant to A.R.S. §22-137 numerous steps have been taken by the CESTB to mitigate these violations, but Vasquez has shown little desire to correct a pattern of unacceptable behavior. Given the nature of the violations, the CESTB believes Constable Vasquez poses a threat to public safety. The CESTB has exhausted all remedies available to it and consequentially recommends the Pima County Board of Supervisors place Constable Vasquez on suspension without pay for a minimum of 30 days and that the suspension remains in place until he has completed the training requirements specified in CNA245-2020 below, or his term in office expires, whichever comes first.”
On September 1, the county board of supervisors took the CESTB’s recommendation and suspended Vasquez without pay until his term expires on December 31, 2020.
Vasquez was elected to the position in 2017 and is running for re-election in this year’s general election in November, according to Ballotpedia.
