Pima County to vote on proposed training for constable on unpaid suspension

“Pursuant to A.R.S. §22-137 numerous steps have been taken by the CESTB to mitigate these violations, but Vasquez has shown little desire to correct a pattern of unacceptable behavior. Given the nature of the violations, the CESTB believes Constable Vasquez poses a threat to public safety. The CESTB has exhausted all remedies available to it and consequentially recommends the Pima County Board of Supervisors place Constable Vasquez on suspension without pay for a minimum of 30 days and that the suspension remains in place until he has completed the training requirements specified in CNA245-2020 below, or his term in office expires, whichever comes first.”