Red Cross volunteers needed in Gulf Coast following impact of hurricanes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Red Cross is currently looking for volunteers needed in the Gulf Coast area following Tropical Storm Sally.
The Red Cross is holding a recruiting event at 2916 E. Broadway Blvd on September 15, 2020, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Red Cross representatives will provide details about the urgent need for volunteers at this event.
As many as 3,000 American Red Cross volunteers are currently helping people impacted by disasters across the country.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.