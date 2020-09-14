TEP crews begin testing system at Oso Grande Wind Project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews have completed turbine construction and started system testing at the Oso Grande Wind Project, which is expected to begin producing clean energy for Tucson Electric Power customers before the end of the year.
Oso Grande, comprised of 62 wind turbines on 24,000 acres in southeast New Mexico, is expected to serve as TEP’s single largest renewable resource. The 250 megawatt system will generate enough energy every year to serve about 90,000 homes.
TEP plans to provide more than 70 percent of its power from wind and solar resources by 2035. With the completion of the Oso Grande project and other planned renewable systems, the company will more than double its wind and solar capacity in less than a year.
TEP’s other ongoing renewable projects include the Wilmot Energy Center – a 100 MW solar array and 30 MW battery storage system south of Tucson International Airport – as well as a 100 MW wind project about 100 miles south of Gallup, New Mexico.
TEP will devote portions of Oso Grande and the Wilmot Energy Center to serving the University of Arizona through a landmark energy supply agreement announced last year. The UA is the largest research university in the country with a plan to offset all of its Scope 2 emissions – those produced from the generation of energy purchased from a utility provider.
TEP provides electric service to approximately 432,000 customers in southern Arizona.
