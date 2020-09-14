Tucson couple takes love to new heights with unique wedding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson couple took their love to new heights this weekend.
While the pandemic has forced many people to delay or cancel their weddings plans, Tinali Garlick and Jesus Galindo were determined not to let fear ruin their special day.
The two originally hoped to tie the knot in March with a big ceremony. Then COVID-19 struck, and they had to downsize.
So they got creative and made the occasion even more symbolic.
First, they took the ultimate leap in their relationship, exchanging vows in traditional ceremony at Skydive Arizona in Eloy. Then Garlick and Galindo sealed the deal with another leap … out of a plane.
“We are in a pandemic era that I don’t like to give woe to,” said Garlick moments before their jump. “I don’t like heights and we just thought it would be a great way to start our marriage by taking a jump towards and away from the fear.”
Like free falling, their love was effortless.
“Two and a half years ago we met online,” Garlick said. “So we were penpals for about a good year. Then we became best friends and soulmates so about a year later when we did meet, we were already in love. It was exciting and scary because you don’t want to lose your best friend. But here we are, and he still loves me.”
“From the beginning, we connected on everything,” Galindo said. “She is an awesome woman and friend. She was always there for me, that’s what I love about her. No matter what, she never judges me and is always there for me.”
On Sunday, Sept. 13, Garlick and Galindo united their two families.
“I was a single mom of one and [he was a single dad of two],” Garlick said. “We have three boys; they are six, eight and sixteen, and we love them with all our hearts.”
Garlick says faith is the foundation of their relationship. It’s something she leaned on leading up to her tandem jump.
“For me, I have this silent fear of ‘everything I do is for my son and for the kids,'” Garlick said. “I felt a bit selfish taking any type or risk with my life. But then I just really had to take a step back and say, ‘that is the fear the enemy is putting there and I really have to give it to God because he has my back’ … and now he has our back.”
Garlick jumped first, followed by Galindo. The two met up in free fall and blew kisses to each other; head over heels thousands of feet above the ground.
Family and friends watched from the sidelines as they both gracefully parachuted down and stuck their landings.
“It was fun!” Garlick said. “I don’t like the falling feeling but that’s exactly what it was about; was facing what I feared.”
“It was a crazy experience!” Galindo said. “[There could be a second time,] I liked it.”
Skydive Arizona told KOLD News 13 they have had proposals at their property, but this was the first wedding ceremony they hosted.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.