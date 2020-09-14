University of Arizona asks students to quarantine for two weeks to slow spread of coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The University of Arizona on Monday, Sept. 14, said it will ask students to quarantine themselves for two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Exceptions will be made for going to class, work or getting supplies or seeking medical treatment.
“Pima County Health Department in concert with the University of Arizona is recommending a 14-day shelter-in-place for students living on or near campus and particularly those living in congregate settings such as high rises, mini dorms, apartments with more than 10 students and our Panhellenic houses,” UA President Dr. Robert C. Robbins said.
