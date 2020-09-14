Vice president to visit Phoenix on Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 18.
According to a news release from the Office of the Vice President, Pence will participate in a Libre Initiative Roundtable for Hispanic Heritage Month.
After the roundtable discussion, the vice president will participate in a Veterans for Trump event.
Pence will return to Washington, D.C., Friday evening.
The vice president last visited Arizona on Aug. 11, when he came to Tucson and Mesa.
