Banner eases visitor restrictions after precautions put in place

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - Banner Health has changed its visitor restrictions at hospitals in the metropolitan Phoenix, Tucson and Casa Grande areas.
The health care system that operates Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson, announced on Tuesday, Sept. 15, the changes that took effect on Thursday, Sept. 10.
One visitor per patient per day is now permitted for most in-patients. Out-patient buildings and out-patient services attached to hospitals (e.g. emergency room, out-patient treatment centers, etc.) still do not permit visitors with few exceptions.
Visits for most patients will be permitted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a maximum duration of three hours. More details about the changes, including a list of exceptions, can be found on the visitor restrictions page of bannerhealth.com.
Important tips to maximize your visit:
- Bring a freshly laundered or disposable mask with you. You will be required to wear it throughout the duration of your visit, including while you are in the patient’s room. Banner will not provide masks for visitors.
- The cafeteria and other congregation areas are closed. You will need to go straight to/from the patient’s room.
- Due to COVID-19, we are conducting a health screening for all visitors at check-in. Be prepared to wait in line before entering the building. Complete the electronic visitor health screening before arrival to expedite your entrance.
- Arrange your visit with the patient. Only one visitor per patient will be permitted each day. Make sure to discuss this with the patient before arriving at the hospital to ensure visits from others were not already arranged.
- Watch the video on the visitor restrictions page of bannerhealth.com to better understand the visitation process.
- Please do not bring any gifts, flowers or balloons with you to your patient visit.
As a reminder, please do not visit if you feel unwell or are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/covid19.
