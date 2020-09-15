City of Tucson breaks ground on new park for those on autism spectrum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - City of Tucson Ward 1 Council Member Lane Santa Cruz, Tucson Parks and Recreation, and Intermountain Centers will break ground on Intermountain Sensory Park in the fall of 2019.
The public park that is designed to accommodate those on the autism spectrum.
Officials say it will be one of the only parks, west of the Mississippi, designed to accommodate those on the autism spectrum and will include elements for those individuals with physical disabilities.
Tucson Mayor and City Council approved the development and maintenance agreement of this park, which is said to provide a safe and accessible place for people and their families who are living with autism in the Tucson area.
The build-out will happen in phases as funds become available. Phase I improvements include new fencing and a new turf play area which will be completed this fall.
Financial support from the community is necessary to complete the construction.
To donate visit Intermountaincenters.org/donate.
