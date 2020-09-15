Controlled burn in Sierra Vista scheduled for Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Sierra Vista Public Works Department will conduct a controlled burn at the Environmental Operations Park on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Residents may see significant smoke on the east side of Sierra Vista.
This controlled burn at the City wastewater treatment facility will address a dried-out cell of wetland and will aid in mosquito population control.This is the only burn planned for Summer and Fall of 2020.
Controlled burns are part of the annual maintenance plan for the facility, with several burns typically occurring in advance of Spring.
The schedule of the burn is subject to change based on weather conditions on Thursday morning.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.