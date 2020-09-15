FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather beats on...

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, September 15th
By Stephanie Waldref | September 15, 2020 at 6:06 AM MST - Updated September 15 at 6:14 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Smoke will start to clear as high pressure builds back into the region allowing our temperature to warm back into the triple digits but only for a couple of days! A system passing to our north will drop temps back into the upper 90s for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

