Karen Pence to visit D-M, meet with military spouses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Second Lady Karen Pence will be in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 17, to tour Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and speak to military spouses.
Pence will be joined by Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara M. Barrett to view a display of aircraft and wheeled vehicles, including equipment used by the airmen for training purposes. The crew will then provide a brief overview of the base’s mission.
After that, Pence will deliver remarks to military spouses to thank them for their service to our military and their important role in the military community.
She will then receive a briefing on the mental health and military spouse employment programs available on base. Mental health leaders, the Chaplin, and military spouse employment program staff will give an overview of the programs and share their work in these programs.
Pence launched an awareness campaign in 2018 to elevate and encourage military spouses while also recognizing their unique employment challenges.
