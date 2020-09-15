Phoenix police respond to shooting at federal courthouse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police are currently on the scene of a shooting outside of the federal courthouse at 401 West Washington near Main Ave and Washington St on Tuesday.
Officials say one person has been transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Officers are asking anyone with information on the vehicle involved to contact the Phoenix police Department at (602) 262-6151.
The investigation is being turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
