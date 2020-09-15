Pima County historically tops its number of registered voters in 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some good news today. This week, the number of voters registered in Pima County topped 600,000 for the first time in history- exceeding the previous record of almost 550,000 in 2016.
“Early in 2020, there was a big push from various organizations and we processed many new voter registrations,” says F. Ann Rodriguez. “We’re still seeing a steady increase in voter registrations online, in person at our office, and through the mail.”
And there is still time to register to vote in the General Elections. The deadline is Oct. 5, 2020.
The easiest way to register is online at www.servicearizona.com.
If you have moved since the last election, or you have any information that needs to be updated- you can also do it through the online service.
“Now is the time to register or update your registration. Do not risk missing the cutoff date,” says Rodriguez. “Complete the registration form now.”
There is still a chance that the county could break the newest record by the registration deadline. The goal is to exceed 650,000. Voter registration totals are updated every Monday [HERE].
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.