Pima County Public Library can help with your learning at home needs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Even though libraries are still not open for students to walk in to grab a book or ask a question, the Pima County Public Library is offering a virtual helping hand to support families as they learn from home.
All you need is a library card.
That library card gives families access to a list of things like test prep, homework help, even subject help through different videos, practice tests, and flashcards.
It’s available for free through a site called Brainfuse.
Brainfuse will even connect your student with a live tutor every day from 2–11 p.m. Resources are available for kids from kindergarten all the way through college.
But the help doesn’t stop there.
The library has also created a “Learn at Home” page on its website to answer any and every question families may have.
“Anything we can do right now to make life a little easier and move a little bit smoother is really helpful, so that’s what we’re here to do. We want to help make things easier for our students and families," Literacy Initiatives Program Manager Kendra Davey said.
To access these free resources, apply for a library card online and you’ll get a digital card to use right away.
If your family doesn’t have wifi or you use your phone service, you can always stop by and park in any library parking lot to use their wifi.
You can also use the Brainfuse app on your phone.
