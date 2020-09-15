SILVER ALERT: Authorities looking for Maricopa County man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a Maricopa County man who was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 13.
According to information from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Frederick Sandburg, 88, could be driving a white 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV with Arizona license AGZ5774.
Sandburg is described as white, 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Police do not have a description of what he might be wearing.
Sandburg was last seen by his neighbor at 9 p.m. on Saturday, and he was supposed to meet a potential buyer for his home at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The buyer found the home open, but there was no sign of Sandburg or his vehicle. Sandburg’s son reported him missing at about 10 p.m. Sunday night.
Police say the On-Star GPS in his vehicle has been deactivated. His phone shows no activity in the past week and the phone company has not been able to ping it to try to locate it.
Anyone who sees Sandburg or his vehicle are asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876 1011 or (602) 876-TIPS (8477).
