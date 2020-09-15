Tucson Roadrunners to collect canned food, pass out free face masks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners announced Dusty’s Drive-In will make three stops in September to collect donated cans of food and give away free face masks.
The team will distribute Roadrunners Face Coverings to fans in a drive-thru format on the following dates:
- Wednesday, September 16: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. El Pueblo Park 101 W Irvington (Enter off of Old Nogales Highway
- Wednesday, September 23: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Lincoln Park 8 100 East Escalante
- Wednesday, September 30: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Tucson Convention Center Lot B (Enter off of Cushing Street)
Fans who are able to donate are asked to give a can of food for everyone in their car who collects a face covering. The collected food cans will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Everyone collecting a mask and donating food are asked to stay in their vehicles and wear masks.
Everyone helping distribute items at Dusty’s Drive-In will be wearing Roadrunners face coverings and observing all current health guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.