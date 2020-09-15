UA organizations on interim loss of recognition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three University of Arizona organizations are under investigation and on interim loss of recognition.
An interim loss of recognition prohibits hosting, attending, participating, and sponsoring any organizational activities until the final disposition of the case. Club business meetings are the only allowed activities allowed at this time.
Dean of Students and Vice Provost of Campus Life Kendal Washington White confirmed Sigma Nu, Pi Kappa Phi and Sigma Chi are under investigation.
White said while not all members are on interim suspension, they are investigating the identities of those who were engaged in inappropriate behavior.
White said if the organizations do not provide the names of the students involved, the university could issue interim suspension for all chapter members, which could be more than 300 students.
