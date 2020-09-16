1 in 3 Arizonans believe employers should be liable for COVID-19 transmissions at work, study finds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As states around the United States begin to ease restrictions on COVID-19, many businesses are beginning to reopen. With that in mind, many companies are addressing how they can create safe spaces for their employees.
The pressing matter, now, is that lawsuits could potentially be filed against businesses, should their staff or customers contract COVID-19.
A recent study conducted by a law firm found that 1 in 3 Arizonans believe employers should be liable for COVID-19 lawsuits. Gomez Trial Attorneys conducted a survey of 5,650 workers over the age of 18. The firm found that 41 percent of workers in Arizona believe employers should be responsible and pay compensation, should any contract COVID-19 in the workplace- compared to a national average of 38 percent.
Here are some of the other statistics, according to the study:
- Two-thirds of employees would report a colleague for not following Covid-19 health protocols.
- 74% say their temperature data should be kept confidential.
- Over half believe they should be compensated for out-of-hours Covid-19 testing.
Numbers across the country show that West Virginians felt the most strongly about this, with 75 percent saying that businesses shouldn’t be protected from legal blame if workers come in contact with the coronavirus.
On the other hand, South Dakotans strongly agreed with protecting businesses from lawsuits related to COVID-19 infections in the workplace, with only 11 percent of workers agreeing that employers should be liable.
To view the interactive map provided by the law firm for the study, showing data from all 50 states, click [HERE].
