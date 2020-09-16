Autism Walk and Resource Fair goes virtual for 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing another major fundraiser to go virtual.
For the first time, the annual Autism Walk and Resource Fair at Kino Park Sports Complex will be held online.
Organizers said it’s a big setback for an event that’s desperately needed.
Although thousands of people won’t be seen walking together, there is still a big push for fundraising to help improve the lives of those affected by autism in southern Arizona.
On the day of the event, Saturday, Sept. 26, people will log in and watch a prerecorded opening ceremony, watch live discussions and be part of an interactive resource fair connecting families with doctors, clinics, schools, and more.
The goal of this year’s fundraiser is to raise $100,000 to continue supporting families in the community.
Kim McDonough, the mother of a child with autism, says a big advantage of this virtual event is that the website provides insight into life with autism spectrum disorder.
“A lot of people don’t learn about these things. They think there’s something just a little off about people, but they don’t know. This walk brings more awareness and lets everyone know that our kids may be a little different, but they want to be just like everyone else,” McDonough said.
According to the National Autism Association, autism spectrum disorder is the fastest-growing and most underfunded developmental disorder. The CDC estimates the prevalence of autism is one in 63 births in Arizona.
If you’ve registered for the walk, they’re holding a drive-thru event to pick up your T-shirt Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20.
Volunteers will bag your T-shirts while social distancing and set it on a table for you to grab and go.
