CBP arrests convicted sex offender illegally entering U.S. in Calexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, Sep. 14, U.S Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector near Calexico arrested a man previously convicted of a sexual offense, for illegally entering the United States.
It happened at about 3:15 p.m. Agents assigned near downtown Calexico observed a man as he was illegally entering U.S. territory. Agents put the suspect under arrest, and transported him to the El Centro Station for further processing.
Records revealed that the 32-year-old male Mexican national had been convicted in 2012 for Sexual Abuse to the 3rd Degree out of Iowa City, Iowa. The man was sentenced to 10-years confinement for his conviction. He was then paroled after serving 24 months in prison. An immigration judge ordered the suspect to be removed from the U.S. in 2015.
The suspect has been criminally processed for Re-entry of Removed Aliens.
During the 2020 fiscal year, El Centro Sector CBP agents have arrested and removed 46 individuals who have been convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges after illegally entering the U.S.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.