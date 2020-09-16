Dickey’s Barbecue Pit supports first responders with food and monetary donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For months, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and its guests have been honoring first responders through two ongoing promotions—First Responder Packs and the First Responder Tribute Big Yellow Cup.
To date, Dickey’s has donated 7,500 sandwiches to first responders in communities the brand serves. Additionally, since July, the Texas-style barbecue brand has sold 613,600 Tribute Big Yellow Cups, raising nearly $100,000 for The Dickey Foundation, which provides safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and overall support for local first responders.
“It has been a joy to have our communities rally with us to show support for local first responders,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are very proud of the success we’ve seen with our First Responder Packs and Tribute Big Yellow Cup promotions, and we look forward to finishing them up strong in the next few weeks. As we continue to take donations for first responders, we hope to provide more assistance to those fighting the fires and hurricane relief efforts.”
In April, Dickey’s launched First Responder Packs, which encouraged guests to donate bundles of five or 10 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches to first responders. The Dickey Family also pledged to match every sandwich donated to double the efforts.
Following its First Responder Packs, the world’s largest barbecue concept began offering a 32-ounce limited-edition collectible First Responder Tribute Big Yellow Cup in July. Dickey’s is donating a portion of the proceeds from every cup sold to its charitable arm, The Dickey Foundation. Dickey’s First Responder Tribute Big Yellow Cup promotion will wrap up on Sept. 30.
To learn more, follow Dickey’s Franchise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.