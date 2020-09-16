Dickey’s Barbecue Pit supports first responders with food and monetary donations

“It has been a joy to have our communities rally with us to show support for local first responders,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are very proud of the success we’ve seen with our First Responder Packs and Tribute Big Yellow Cup promotions, and we look forward to finishing them up strong in the next few weeks. As we continue to take donations for first responders, we hope to provide more assistance to those fighting the fires and hurricane relief efforts.”