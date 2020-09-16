FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Welcome back, Triple Digits!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is building back into the region bringing our temperature back into the triple digits but only for a couple of days! A system passing to our north will drop temps back into the upper 90s for the weekend. No rain expected for the next week.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
