Huge chunk of Greenland’s icecap breaks off in Arctic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An enormous chunk of Greenland’s ice cap broke off near the far northeastern region of the Arctic. Scientists say this is evidence of rapid climate change.
The chunk that broke of is more than 42 square miles in length. It came off a fjord called “Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden”, which measures 50 miles in length and 12 miles wide, Greenland and Denmark authorities said Monday.
The glacier is at the end of the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream, where it flows off the land and into the ocean.
Annual end-of-melt-season changes for the Arctic’s largest ice shelf in Northeast Greenland are measured by optical satellite imagery.
The time-lapse video above shows glaciers breaking off the ice cap throughout the years.
It shows that the area’s ice losses for the past two years each exceeded 19 square miles.
The ice shelf has lost 62 square miles, an area nearly twice that of Manhattan in New York, since 1999.
