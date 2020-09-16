IRS Oct. 15 extension date approaches, non-filers can still get economic impact payment

The safest and fastest way for taxpayers to get their refund is to have it electronically deposited into their bank or other financial account according to the IRS. Taxpayers can use direct deposit to deposit their refund into one, two or even three accounts. Direct deposit is much faster than waiting for a paper check to arrive in the mail. After filing, use the Where’s My Refund? tool on IRS.gov or download the IRS2Go mobile app to track the status of a refund.