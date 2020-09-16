Local men run from Nogles to Tucson for charity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two local men completed a 58-mile run from Nogales, near the border of Mexico, to the San Xavier Mission in Tucson on Wednesday. The charity run raised money for the Sunnyside School District.
Daniel Valenzuela and Niko Garms began running at 4 a.m. and crossed the finish line in the evening.
“It’s crazy, i’s a nutrition battle," Garms said. "You’re constantly trying to fight dehydration and provide your body nutrients.”
As challenging as running from the Mexican border to Tucson is, they both have a greater vision in mind.
“We both want to inspire hope," Valenzuela said. "To bring hope into our communities and keep that hope flowing especially in a time like this.”
The two are native Tucsonans and wanted their run to benefit the community. Money raised from today’s run will go to the Sunnyside Foundation. The donation will help buy school supplies and go towards an emergency relief fund which helps families pay for utilities, rent and even medical bills.
“Our foundation has been doing a lot of emergency relief work with our own students but also just with the community as well," said Kerri Lopez-Howell, the Sunnyside Foundation Executive Director. "We just kinda caught wind of each other at the same time and we were lucky enough to be recipients of this effort.”
The runners used one simple strategy to make it through their hours-long endeavor.
“Well it’s just one step at a time really," Valenzuela said.
