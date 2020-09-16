Mexico celebrates Independence Day, Sep. 15-16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Coronavirus was not enough to stop Mexicans marking their country’s Independence Day the night of Tuesday, Sep. 15.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador performed his ‘Grito de Independencia’, or ‘Independence Cry’ in English, from the balcony of the presidential palace in the center of Mexico City.
In keeping with quarantine measures, El Zocalo square was largely empty as Lopez Obrador delivered cries of “viva!” to the country’s independence heroes.
Mexico’s Independence Day commemorates the call to arms by rebel priest Miguel Hidalgo on Sept. 16, 1810 at the start of the country’s war of independence from Spain.
“Viva Mexico!” is a current-day twist on rebel priest Miguel Hidalgo’s original call to arms against the Spanish colonialists more than 200 years ago.
Mexicans eventually achieved their independence from Spain in 1821.
Mexico’s Independence Day is celebrated from the night of Sep. 15 through the entire day of Sep. 16.
