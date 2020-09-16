More than 50 groups to participate in National CleanUp Day

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) – Adopt-a-Highway volunteers will be joining participants across the country for National CleanUp Day on Saturday, Sept. 19, with volunteers serving in 13 of Arizona’s counties. Volunteers from all 50 states will focus on cleaning green spaces, urban landscapes and waterways.
The Arizona Department of Transportation put out the call for volunteers and three times as many groups submitted permit requests this year compared to last year with more than 50 cleanup teams registered for the event. To encourage participation, one-day permits were granted to groups that aren’t already registered as Adopt-a-Highway volunteers.
“In a challenging year, it’s encouraging to see the dramatic rise in the number of volunteers,” said ADOT Adopt a Highway Manager Mary Currie. “We appreciate all of the volunteers picking up litter this weekend all around the state, helping ‘Keep Arizona Grand’ and improve our environment.”
Overhead message boards will remind motorists to be on the lookout for volunteers working alongside the highway picking up litter; drivers are encouraged to slow down and move over when possible, providing a safe zone for volunteers. Drivers should also watch for volunteers on local streets. The Maricopa Association of Governments is focusing on keeping roadways clean with its Don’t Trash Arizona campaign. Volunteers in Phoenix will be reducing litter through Keep Phoenix Beautiful.
The safety of Adopt-a-Highway volunteers is a top priority. Volunteers should follow COVID-19 health guidelines, keeping groups to fewer than 10 people, social distancing and wearing masks.
Adopt-a-Highway volunteers are encouraged to share photos of their cleanup by tagging ADOT on Twitter @ArizonaDOT and using the hashtags #NationalCleanUpDay, #trashtag and #DontTrashAZ.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.