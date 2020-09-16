Phoenix police arrest husband in missing woman case

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix man is facing a murder charge in the case of his missing wife.
Police arrested Joseph Concialdi on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in connection with the suspicious disappearance of Julie Concialdi. According to a report in AZ Family, the two were married.
Julie Concialdi has not been located. Police have been investigating her disappearance since Sept. 6.
Detectives gathered forensic evidence that indicates she was a victim of a homicide, but police did not provide further details about the ongoing investigation.
Police said Joseph Concialdi was booked for first degree murder.
Police urge anyone who may know anything to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or contact the missing persons unit of the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.
